Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $345.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APD. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $317.24.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $260.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $249.79 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.