Asset Management Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $478.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $498.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.31. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $438.81 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.