K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €17.00 ($19.10) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDF. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.21) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.00 ($16.85).

SDF stock traded up €0.43 ($0.48) during trading on Monday, hitting €18.65 ($20.96). The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €8.03 ($9.02) and a twelve month high of €18.97 ($21.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.30.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

