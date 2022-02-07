Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.83 ($47.00).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock traded down €1.42 ($1.60) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €34.30 ($38.53). 2,272,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €31.81 and a 200 day moving average of €31.69. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($113.15).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.