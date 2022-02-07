Leuthold Group LLC Sells 141 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 210,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $18,431,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $105.01 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $110.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

