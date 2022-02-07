Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2022 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/24/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00.

1/13/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

1/5/2022 – Bloom Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.89. 47,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Get Bloom Energy Co alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 63,009 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 80,139 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.