York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for approximately 0.2% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 2,290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

NYSE TWLO opened at $193.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.61 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.