Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Lowered to $20.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLVT. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Clarivate alerts:

NYSE CLVT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $178,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.