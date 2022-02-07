Reviewing iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iRhythm Technologies and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $161.11, indicating a potential upside of 27.33%. Sight Sciences has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.21%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -24.55% -25.06% -16.06% Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Sight Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 14.14 -$43.83 million ($2.68) -47.56 Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sight Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats iRhythm Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

