Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

ETR EVT traded down €5.83 ($6.55) on Monday, reaching €30.47 ($34.24). The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. Evotec has a 12-month low of €27.80 ($31.24) and a 12-month high of €45.83 ($51.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.40.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

