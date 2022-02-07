Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €34.00 by UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVK. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.32 ($37.44).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA EVK traded down €0.19 ($0.21) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €28.96 ($32.54). The stock had a trading volume of 887,979 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.29. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.