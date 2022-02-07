Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,658 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in McDonald’s by 150.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 808,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $186,644,000 after acquiring an additional 485,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.39. 5,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,363. The company has a market cap of $194.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

