Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $36.28 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $36,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 321,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,616,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.97 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

