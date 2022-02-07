Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $29.48 Million Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $29,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 40.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 77.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.63. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

