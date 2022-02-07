Quantum Resistant Ledger Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.07 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $18.07 million and $49,962.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,384.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.34 or 0.07194523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00303595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.52 or 0.00782567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00075025 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.00409725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00236221 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,903,379 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

