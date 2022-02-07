Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid coronavirus crisis as a huge global workforce is working remotely. It is also benefiting from robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) offerings. Moreover, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market. Also, focus on enhancing its unified threat management (UTM) portfolio through product development and acquisitions is a tailwind for Fortinet. However, intensifying competition due to increasing consolidation in the security industry poses concerns. Increased hiring, mostly in sales and marketing, and mergers & acquisitions spends remain overhangs on margin.”

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $314.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fortinet by 949.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Fortinet by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.