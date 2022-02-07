Axa S.A. Purchases 147,481 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 962,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 147,481 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $168,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.64. 8,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,315. 3M has a twelve month low of $160.10 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

