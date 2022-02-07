Axa S.A. Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,666,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 393,740 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 0.5% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $188,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17,053.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

EW traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,593. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $937,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,191,699 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

