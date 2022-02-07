Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.