Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Announce -$1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce earnings per share of ($1.82) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.34) and the lowest is ($2.68). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($3.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($11.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.91) to ($11.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($3.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLUE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of BLUE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. 3,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $500.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.60. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

