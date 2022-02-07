Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.00. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $4.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $18.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $20.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.09 to $21.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $146.62. 2,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,821. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $112.36 and a one year high of $191.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.38.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

