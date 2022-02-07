Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Maplelane Capital LLC

Maplelane Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 99.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,344,999 shares during the quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 110.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

MU stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $81.49. 120,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,022,398. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

