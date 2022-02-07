Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 578,510 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,510 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $159,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $175.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

