FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,920 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $448,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK opened at $809.82 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $878.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $895.73. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

