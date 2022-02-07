FIL Ltd Buys 3,410 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 650,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $276,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $414.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.08 and a 200 day moving average of $445.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.37 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.