Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.49. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 42.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.