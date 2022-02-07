Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

