Maplelane Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,669,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.8% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock opened at $514.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $524.36 and a 200-day moving average of $486.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

