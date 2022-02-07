Redwood Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Redwood Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,374,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NYSE WFC opened at $56.33 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

