Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Maplelane Capital LLC

Maplelane Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,488,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 68.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 194,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.34 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

