Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 6,588 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CTRE stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

