Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

