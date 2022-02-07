Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 543 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 186,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 57,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 31,338 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,526,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,143,000 after buying an additional 65,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

CCI stock opened at $180.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

