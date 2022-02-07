STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 405,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 260,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $30.65 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

