Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KT by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KT by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 105,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.77.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

