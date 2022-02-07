Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,629 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $112.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $116.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

