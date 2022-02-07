Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

