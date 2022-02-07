Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce $168.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $169.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $693.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of HTLF opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,244,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 130,889 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.