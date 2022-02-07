Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $5,723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $1,508,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.