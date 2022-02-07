Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after purchasing an additional 83,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,180 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ STLD opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.