Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $224.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $127.13 and a 52 week high of $232.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

