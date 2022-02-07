Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Delek Logistics Partners accounts for about 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 37.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

DKL opened at $43.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.71. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $189.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.75 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

