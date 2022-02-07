Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 195,307 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,611,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,247,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in CMS Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.34%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.