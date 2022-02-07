Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.