Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 148 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070,159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,572,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,166,000 after acquiring an additional 731,437 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,256,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of ARE opened at $190.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.41.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

