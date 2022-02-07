DIGG 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $118,243.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $35,094.89 or 0.82088300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $17.65 million and approximately $118,243.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.95 or 0.07185401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,722.35 or 0.99929213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00054512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006670 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

