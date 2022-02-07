Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $76.28 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.