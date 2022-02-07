Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 4,764 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $78,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,512,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 482,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.00 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

