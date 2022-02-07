Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $125.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.51. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $128.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.