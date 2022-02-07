Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) is Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,037,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,090 shares during the period. Allegro MicroSystems accounts for approximately 10.5% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $33,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6,724.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $342,260.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGM opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

